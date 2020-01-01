PDA Alert! Malaika Arora gives a peck on Arjun Kapoor's cheek in latest photo

After trolling each other and flaunting their PDA, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made their relationship Insta-official on his birthday. She shared a photo with Arjun last year from their holidays with a caption stating, "Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always" While on Malaika's birthday, Arjun shared a selfie with her too. Moreover, they even spend time with each other's family and friends.

Today, on the occasion of New Year 2020, Malaika took to her Instagram page and shared a selfie with Arjun. In the photo, she is seen kissing her beau on the cheek and gives a cute look to the camera. Malaika captioned the romantic photo by writing, "Sun, star, light, happiness.......2020"

Meanwhile, earlier during a media interaction, when Malaika was asked to address her marriage rumours with Arjun, she said, "In the business, everybody is at the receiving end of all of this. No one is scared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there's no marriage on the cards."

She also said, "I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why to go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy..."

On Neha Dhupia's talk show, Malaika revealed her dream wedding. She shared, "I'm all about the white wedding and always have liked the concept of bridesmaids. They would be my closest girls, my girl gang." She also said that she would love to wear a pristine gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab on D-Day.