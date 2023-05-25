Search icon
PC Solanki, who inspired Manoj Bajpayee's Bandaa, says film 'violates' intellectual property rights, sends legal notice

Advocate PC Solanki, who has inspired Manoj Bajpayee's new film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, has sent a legal notice to the film's makers alleging violation of intellectual property rights.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

Manoj Bajpayee plays PC Solanki in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Advocate Poonam Chand Solanki, who is said to be the inspiration behind the new Manoj Bajpayee-starrer film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, is reportedly unhappy with the film and his portrayal in it. The lawyer has said that his intellectual property rights have been ‘violated’ by the makers and that he has sent a legal notice in the matter.

The Apoorv Singh Karki-directorial stars Manoj Bajpayee as Solanki and is based on the lawyer’s fight against a self-styled godman accused of the rape of a minor. The real-life Solanki had famously fought the case against Asaram Bapu. The film uses Solanki’s name but changes all others. The producers had told DNA that they did this because they only had Solanki’s rights.

However, the lawyer told IANS, “I have taken the legal recourse in this matter. How can it be claimed that the movie is inspired by real-life events involving me when no NOC was collected from me, nor the script was approved by me? Those who signed an agreement with me sold the rights without informing me.”

Solanki added that the agreement signed with him was for a ‘biopic’ but the rights were later sold to a third party without informing him. Adding that he feels ‘duped’, Solanki said, “I have filed a case in the trial court and notices have been served to the producers and others. Imagine, in June 2021, they signed an agreement with me and in September, they sold the rights to another party... How can they do it?”

He also said that in February 2022, the same party had reached out to him with an addendum. “I was kept in the dark that the rights were sold. Even the party that bought them didn`t inform me,” Solanki told IANS. “My intellectual property rights have been violated, so notices have been served to the producers and the next hearing is scheduled on May 31,” he added.

Asaram Bapu’s charitable trust, Sant Shri Asaramji Ashram Charitable Trust, has also sent a legal notice to the makers of the film, alleging that it is “highly objectionable and defamatory”.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai released on Zee5 on May 23 to much critical acclaim. The film has been praised for Bajpayee’s performance and a realistic portrayal of the trial process.

(With IANS inputs)

