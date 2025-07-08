Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh headed for divorce? Actress resigns from wrestler's charitable trust: 'Peace looks like...'

Back in December 2024, a video surfaced on social media where Payal Rohatgi was seen indulging in a verbal altercation with her wrestler-husband Sangram Singh. She accused him of mistreating her for not being able to conceive a baby.

Actress Payal Rohatgi has resigned as the director of her husband Sangram Singh's charitable trust citing personal reasons. She took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of her resignation letter. The 36 China Town actress had written, "I hereby tender my resignation from the position of Director of Sangam Singh Charitable Foundation with immediate effect due to personal reasons."

"I request the Board to kindly accept my resignation and take the necessary steps to file the requisite forms with the Registrar of Companies. I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to be associated with the Foundation, and I wish the organization continued success in all its endeavors. Thank you for your support and cooperation," Payal further added.

"Sometimes peace looks like distance," she captioned the post. Her resignation gains significance amidst the rumors of trouble in paradise for Payal and Sangram. Back in December 2024, a video surfaced on social media where she was seen indulging in a verbal altercation with her wrestler husband.

Payal accused him of mistreating her for not being able to conceive a baby. She further accused his family of thinking that women are only good for giving birth, preparing food, and staying in ghunghat. Questioning Sangram's behavior, she was heard saying, “Tumhare ghar mein aurato ke sath aise baat ki jaati hai. Tum log padhe-likhe nahi ho theek hai, par aise baat ki jaati hai (Is this how women are spoken to in your family? Fine, you’re uneducated, but is this how one talks)?"

She further warned him to never taunt her for not bearing a child. However, neither of the two have talked about divorce till now. After being in a relationship for a couple of years, Payal and Sangram tied the knot on July 9, 2022, during an intimate ceremony in Agra in the presence of their family and close relatives.

