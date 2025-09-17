Payal Rohatgi hints 'betrayal', makes first BIG statement amid Sangram Singh, Nikita Rawal's link up rumours: 'Until the mask falls'

Payal Rohatgi has made her first big statement amid Sangram Singh and Nikita Rawal's link-up rumours, and she is surely upset with the growing fondness between them.

Actress Payal Rohatgi has reacted to the link-up rumours of her wrestler-actor husband, Sangram Singh and the actress Nikita Rawal. For the past few days, there have been reports that Sangram and Nikita are getting romantically involved, and now Payal dropped a cryptic post, hinting at betrayal. For the unversed, Sangram and Payal were attracting headlines for all the wrong reasons. After issuing the clarifications about divorce rumours, Sangram got in the middle of another controversy.

Payal Rohatgi on Sangram Singh and Nikita Rawal's link-up rumours

On Instagram, Payal shared a photo from their wedding ceremony, and captioned it with a cryptic hint about betrayal. She wrote, "Betrayal always comes dressed as loyalty until the mask falls. #payalrohatgi #yogasehihoga #ladkihoonladsaktihoon."

Sangram Singh and Nikita Rawal's link-up rumours

Two days back, there were reports that social media users spotted affection between Sangram Singh and actress Nikita Rawal. Buzz around their rumoured romance intensified when users noticed Sangram dropping heart emojis on Nikita’s Instagram posts. Amid the dating speculations, a source close to the duo revealed to IANS that both Nikita and Sangram have been very careful about their relationship and that they are 'quite serious' about each other.

The insider said, "Both Nikita and Sangram have been very discreet about their relationship, but they are quite serious about each other. They wanted to keep it away from the limelight until they felt comfortable.” The source further revealed that the two have been seeing each other for the past six months. What began as a low-key connection has gradually blossomed into a deeper relationship.

On Tuesday, Sangram Singh issued a statement on the rumours and clarified, "I was invited to her show. She also made a reel. We have met just 3–4 times along with our teams in connection with her other show. She addresses me as ‘Sir,’ and I respectfully call her ‘Ji.’ Beyond that, I don’t know her much."