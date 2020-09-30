Payal Ghosh reshares deleted posts, calls #MeToo India 'fake, slave to influential people'

In her latest tweets, Payal Ghosh who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct has shared the now-deleted tweet of her which she posted during #MeToo movement in India. While explaining the reason behind deleting her tweet, the actor revealed she was forcefully asked to do so by her family and manager. She also shared other screenshots in her tweet wherein she posted about Anurag and Bollywood 'dalle'.

In the deleted tweet, Payal had written, "It's time to say bye to Twitter for a while till #metoo #MeTooMovement gets over, it's making me furious, I'm feeling like saying many things but my family is not allowing me to talk anything on it and made me delete all the tweets... Let the hatred gets over, will be back to spread love."

She captioned her post stating, "My few posts during #metoo movement which was been deleted by my manager and family., I will make sure to rename #metooindia to something else because #metooindia is fake and slave to influential people."

Check out her tweet below"

On September 23, Payal met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday seeking Y-category security. The meeting took place at Raj Bhavan in the city. Payal was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale.

Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute told IANS, "We have given a letter to the governor seeking protection, and informed him about the case. Ramdas Athawale ji also requested him to look into the matter because the police are not doing anything. He assured us that he is concerned about atrocities against women happening in the state and will be looking into the matter. I have asked for Y-category security for Payal and myself. Payal has a threat to her life and I am protecting her, so I am also vulnerable from anti-social elements."