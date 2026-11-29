Pawan Singh has made a major announcement about cutting ties with his family, except for two members. Read on to know more.

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh may enjoy superstardom, but in real life he has been facing hardship in his personal life. Recently, Pawan shocked fans as he announced that he has cut all ties with his family except his elder brother and mother. The actor shared an emotional note on his Instagram handle and stated that his patience has reached its limit and declared that he has no relationship with his wider family or clan from now on.

I can give my life to mom, elder brother

On Instagram, she shared a story with a statement that reads, "When a man gets caught up in the affairs of his household, he ends up forgetting the wisdom of the Vedas and the scriptures. Having reached the limit of what I can endure, I am writing this post with a heavy heart. I fold my hands and apologise to the entire Bhojpuri community, and I wish to state that, as of this moment, I have severed all ties with my family and my extended kin." "However, for my mother—who gave me life—and my eldest brother, Ranu Singh, I am prepared to lay down my own life for as long as I live. A humble member of all your families," added Pawan Kumar.

Here's Pawan Singh's statement

Pawan Singh's career latest update

Pawan Singh was last seen in the reality show 'Bhojpuri Bawaal', which also featured Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, and politician Tej Pratap Yadav. Pawan Singh is primarily a superstar of the Bhojpuri cinema and music industry rather than a lead Bollywood actor, with his most notable mainstream Hindi work being playback singing, including Aayi Nai from Stree 2. Pawan was also seen on Rise and Fall season one, which was hosted by Ashneer Grover and won by Arjun Bijlani.

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