Actor Pavail Gulatie opened up about his journey, from getting hate in Taapsee Pannu's Thappad, and receiving love from his role in Shahid Kapoor's Deva

When Pavail Gulatie showed up on screen in Thappad, he left audiences with a strong reaction. Not the kind that makes people instantly adore a character, but the kind that lingers. He played a man whose choices sparked a nationwide conversation, and that kind of role sticks with an actor.

So when he reappeared in Deva, punching bad guys and doing his own stunts, it felt like a plot twist no one saw coming. “It’s a bit strange, I suppose. Deva is my first action film, and everybody’s been fantastic about it. I wasn’t sure how they’d react to seeing me hit people up rather than having big, deep emotional debates.”

For Pavail, the transition wasn’t just about shifting genres — it meant reshaping himself, inside and out. Months of physical training, combat rehearsals, and strict discipline went into becoming Deva’s leading man. “The preparation started months before we shot. I had to get stronger, leaner. I was working out like a beast, combat training, and a strict diet. And yeah, I did a lot of my own stunts. That was half fear and half exhilaration.”

But here’s the thing, Pavail didn’t leap into action just for the adrenaline rush or the image makeover. He genuinely connects with the rhythm and choreography of it all. His view of action is far more nuanced than just kicks and punches “I’ve always been fascinated by sports — there’s discipline in movement, in timing. Action sequences are choreographed a lot like dance, you know? They’re rehearsed and very expressive. It’s not just about the brawn. There’s a feeling in the punches, too.”

"Thappad turned everything around. People didn’t know how to see me afterwards — even if they didn’t accept my role,” he laughs. “But Deva proved to them that I could be the man who leads into harm rather than creates it.”And the audience? They’ve warmed up. In fact, they’ve swung the other way — and Pavail’s inbox is proof.

Pavial futtht revealed, “After Thappad, I would be getting messages that would start with, ‘I hated you in that film…’ Now it’s, ‘Hello, when are you making the next action film?’ And yeah, the lady fans have gotten a little more outspoken — but thank you!”

Working with directors like Anubhav Sinha, Anurag Kashyap, and Roshan Andrews hasn’t just shaped his performances — it’s shaped his perspective. “Each of them, in their own way, taught me to respect the craft. The advice I cherish most? Remain grounded. Keep your eyes on the work, not the noise,” he concluded.