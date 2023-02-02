Search icon
Paulo Coelho heaps praise on 'great actor' Shah Rukh Khan, calls him 'king, legend, friend'

The Brazilian author Paulo Coelho also suggested Shah Rukh Khan's My Name Is Khan to his Twitter followers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 05:49 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan has millions of fans across the world including the popular Brazilian author Paulo Coelho, whose most famous novel is the international bestseller The Alchemist first published in Portuguese in 1988. He has authored more than 25 books in his literary career. 

On Thursday, February 2, Paulo took to his Twitter account and reshared the video of Shah Rukh Khan greeting his fans outside Mannat after the blockbuster success of his latest release Pathaan. The author reshared the actor's clip with the caption, "King. Legend. Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR (for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest "My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist")".

It is not the first time that the novelist has heaped praise on Shah Rukh and his film My Name Is Khan. In 2017 on the seventh anniversary of the Karan Johar-directed drama, Paulo had written, "My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist"  Congratulations @iamsrk for the 7th anniversary of this wonderful movie!".

Along with the same he shared a screenshot appreciating Shah Rukh's performance in the film and said that he deserved an Oscar "if Hollywood was not manipulated". The superstar had then reacted to Coelho's tweet and wrote, "Thank u so much. My next journey is to try and meet u in person. Love and health to u."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently enjoying the mammoth success of his latest release Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading roles, the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner has amassed Rs 667 crore gross worldwide within eight days of its release and is on course to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema.

