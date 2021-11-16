Patralekhaa’s dupatta has special message in Bengali for husband Rajkummar Rao, details inside

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao on November 15 got married to the love of his life Patralekhaa in a private ceremony, in Chandigarh. Their love story is no less than a fairy tale as the actor tied the knot after 11 years of dating. Netzines can’t stop adoring the pair as the pictures from their royal wedding have sent the internet into a meltdown.

Rajkummar Rao and his long-term girlfriend Patralekhaa finally said ‘I do’ on November 15. The bridal outfit was designed by none other than famous designer Sabyasachi. However, what caught everyone’s attention was a Bengali verse printed all along the border of the dupatta that Patralekhaa used as a veil.

Patralekhaa wore a classic Indian red tulle embroidered buti sari, matched with an embroidered veil on which, “Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomaye somorpan korilam,” was written. It meant, “I surrender my heartfelt love to you”.

While congratulating the newlyweds, the official page of Sabyasachi itself shared their pictures with the detailed caption. Sharing the photographs, it wrote, “Congratulations Patralekhaa Paul and Rajkummar Rao! Classic and beautiful with personalised details to make it her own, the bride @patralekhaa wears a red tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil, that is inscribed with a Bengali verse penned by Sabyasachi for the couple to mark their special day.”

Sabyasachi further gave the details about the accessories and mentioned, “Accessorised with handcrafted Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery @sabyasachijewelry in 22k gold with uncut diamonds, pearls and emeralds.”

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao wore and embroidered raw silk jacket. Talking about the same, the page wrote, “The groom @rajkummar_rao wears an embroidered raw silk ivory jacket with gold plated Bengal tiger buttons paired with a Bangalore silk kurta and churidar. He completes his look with handcrafted Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery in strands of cultured Japanese pearls.”

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao was in a relationship with Patralekhaa for more than 10 years. Patralekhaa had mentioned in an interview how she and Rajkummar first met and heard about each other. She said, “I saw him (Rajkummar) for the first time on-screen when I watched LSD (‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’). I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her’. It was so ironic”.