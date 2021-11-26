Patralekhaa twins with her dog Gaga on wedding day, adorable pics go VIRAL

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who have been together for 11 years, married in Chandigarh. Namita Alexander, an ace fashion designer, recently shared a photo of Patralekhaa twinning with her furry pal on her wedding day. The bride of the day twinned with her dog in a first-of-its-kind gesture, and the furry buddy is seen adorned in a similar red attire, and it's too adorable to miss. Patralekhaa is dressed to the nines in Sabyasachi bridal apparel and a net veil.

The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh hosted the couple's destination wedding. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa shared the first official wedding photos on their Instagram accounts.

Patralekhaa, the bride, wore a gorgeous crimson Sabyasachi lehenga with gold accents all over. She completed her bridal ensemble with a crimson net dupatta draped over the head. The dupatta had words inscribed in Bengali that read, “Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somporna korilam” which loosely translates to, “I pledge all my love to you”, which could also be one of the couple’s wedding vows.



Rajkummar Rao matched his appearance with a red turban and complimented his bride Patralekhaa in a classic Sabyasachi off-white sherwani with a pink dupatta.

Sabyasachi described his ensemble as “embroidered raw silk ivory jacket with gold plated Bengal tiger buttons paired with a Bangalore silk kurta and churidar. He completes his look with handcrafted Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery in strands of cultured Japanese pearls.”