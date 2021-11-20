Patralekhaa’s sister welcomes Rajkummar Rao to the family, drops UNSEEN photo

Parnalekha, Rajkummar Rao's sister-in-law, posted a photo from the actor's wedding to Patralekhaa and welcomed him into the family. Earlier this week, the actors got married.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are seen in their wedding trousseau in the photo, while Parnalekha and other family members pose with them. When the shot was taken, the group appeared to be celebrating enthusiastically.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Parnalekha wrote in the caption: “To love and to the sanctity of marriage. Welcome to the family, Raj! Our love and our gratitude knows no bounds. #mytribe #patraj.”

On November 15, 2021, Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa married in a small wedding ceremony in Chandigarh (Monday). The couple announced their wedding on social media with lovely photos of themselves as groom and bride.

The official wedding couturier, celebrity fashion designer Sabyasachi, also posted photos from their wedding album to his Instagram account. Patralekhaa wore red for the wedding, while Rajkummar Rao wore white.

Sabyasachi wrote, "Classic and beautiful with personalised details to make it her own, the bride Patralekhaa wears a red tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil, that is inscribed with a Bengali verse penned by Sabyasachi for the couple to mark their special day."

Before marrying, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated for about 11 years. The two appeared together in the 2014 film Citylights by filmmaker Hansal Mehta and the ALTBalaji serial Bose: ‘Dead/Alive’. The two met on the set of 'Citylights,' and have been dating ever since.