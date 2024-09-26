Twitter
In a recent interview, Patralekhaa recalled her first "awkward" meeting with her husband and actor Rajkummar Rao.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 07:06 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Patralekhaa reveals she found husband Rajkummar Rao 'very creepy' before meeting him: 'I was feeling weird because...'
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa/Instagram
Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao got married in November 2021 after almost a decade of dating each other. In a recent interview, the actress shared that she found her husband 'very creepy' after watching his performance in the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD), and also recalled their first meeting.

Talking to Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa recalled, "I had just seen LSD. His first film. About three days later, one of my school friends called me, she said, 'Could you do this video for me, it’s a music video, and I am calling this other actor called Rajkummar. He was just in LSD.' I said, 'Ruksana, no, I am not coming because I think he is very creepy and I was scared.' She was like, 'Nothing will happen, we will send you a car, and why don’t you get your sister along with you?’ I was like, 'Okay, let’s see.'"

The Wild Wild Punjab actress added how she felt weird when they first met as she continued, "I made my sister sit between me and Raj, and they started chit-chatting. I was feeling weird because he was that creepy guy from that movie. So, I was pinching her, and said do not talk to him. And eventually, it was bit awkward, because the ride was also long from Mumbai to Pune. So, he was like, 'Hey, what do you do?' I am like, 'I have done these couple of ads.' And the moment I said that, I saw there was some shift. And as the story goes, he had seen that particular ad and he was like, 'I wanna marry this girl.'"

Sharing how she fell in love with him while filming the music video at FTII, Patralekhaa stated, "We were there for three days. He was just a different human being. Someone who loved his art so much, and was so passionate about his work. It was such a rarity, and I just couldn’t stop falling in love with him. I was like, 'Oh my god, this man is all about his work and passion and there is so much integrity and depth to him.' Most of us, back then, when we were doing audition rounds, everybody was doing this either to become richer or to become famous. But he was this guy who was just doing this for the love of his art."

Patralekhaa was last seen in the Netflix miniseries IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, based on the hijacking of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 in December 1999. The Anubhav Sinha show also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Dia Mirza, Amrita Puri, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya among others. 

