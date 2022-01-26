Patralekhaa's look in Rajkummar Rao's mirror selfie baffle netizens- See pic

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been regarded as the perfect couple for a long time, and now they have upped their chemistry quotient to a new level. Rao posted a mirror selfie of him with wifey Patralekhaa where the latter is looking seductively hot in a white shirt, while the former is smitten by her beauty. The Queen actor posted the photo by saying, "Sheesha aur sheesho mein tasveer. Mirror Selfie-Check, Beauty-Check, Shirt-Check."

Check out the mirror selfie moment here

Well as the actor posted the picture, many users introspect their thinking, as many of them had misinterpreted the picture at the first glance. "It took me 2 minutes to understand the pic," said a user. Another netizen asserted, "Kitna ganda dimag hai mera." Another member of the digital world said, "Photo samjne m dimag hil gya mera."

After dating for more than a decade, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married last year. Their wedding video on Instagram went viral and it was full of mixed feelings. Rajkummar opens the video by standing at the mandap, watching Patralekhaa approach him.

In the video, the 'Roohi' star greets her with loud whistles before exchanging hand gestures for 'I love yous.' After she finds a place beside him, Patralekhaa tells him, “Raj, it's been 11 years but I just feel like I know you since a lifetime and not only this lifetime. I am sure it has been many lifetimes.”

A montage of the ceremony is shown while Raj speaks about his connection with Patralekhaa through a voice-over. “Honestly, it has been 10-11 years but it still feels like we've just started dating. We just love each other's company so much, we thought let's just do it. Let's just be husband and wife,” he says.

Soon after, the couple is seen exchanging garlands, Rajkummar dancing during the pheras, and the couple hugging after the ceremony. “We keep saying this to each other but we are soulmates and I truly, truly believe that. Thank you for being my wife,” Rajkummar tells Patralekhaa at the ceremony.