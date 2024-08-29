Twitter
Bollywood

'Patni k saamne haar...': Amitabh Bachchan's marriage advise goes viral amid Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's family is currently in the news amid the ongoing divorce rumours between his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 09:07 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Patni k saamne haar...': Amitabh Bachchan's marriage advise goes viral amid Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is often seen having fun with the contestants who come on his popular TV show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. In a recent episode of the show, Amitabh Bachchan was seen giving marriage advise to a contestant, asking him to always listen to the wife. 

In the recent episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', Amitabh Bachchan advised a contestant that he should always listen to his wife. When Amitabh Bachchan said this to the contestant, the audience sitting there also burst into laughter. But, why did Big B say such a thing? Was he hinting at Jaya Bachchan? Let's find out. 

Amitabh Bachchan often shares many old things related to his home and his wife Jaya Bachchan in 'KBC'. Jaya Bachchan is the boss of her house, and her children, and Amitabh Bachchan has often confessed to this in interviews and on the TV show. Now, in the latest episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16', Big B could be seen advising a couple telling them that husbands should accept everything said by their wives without arguing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@sonytvofficial)

Recently, Harshit Bhutani, after cracking the Jaldi 5 round, got the chance to play the game with host Amitabh Bachchan. To celebrate this, he and his wife could be seen saluting each other. 

When Big B asked him about the celebrations, he revealed that he had been trying to be on the show for quite some time and finally his dream came true. 

The contestant also said that he had a bet with his wife as to whom amongst them would make it to the hot seat. Harshit then could be seen turning around and telling his wife that he won the challenge but his wife lovingly teased him saying she trained him for the show. 

Looking at this exchange, Amitabh Bachchan then advised Harshit, "Patni ke saamne haar maan lena chahiye humesha, woh humesha sahi hoti hai, (with a poker face). Andar ki baat aap aur hum toh jaante he hai na."

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's family is currently in the news amid the ongoing divorce rumours between his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. 

