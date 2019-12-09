Headlines

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Weekend Box Office Report: IND vs WI match affects Kartik Aaryan's film on day 3

Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh minted similar numbers as his previous film Luka Chuppi on the third day Sunday of the weekend

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 04:25 PM IST

Having a good first weekend, Kartik Aaryan's film Pati Patni Aur Woh minted total of Rs. 33.50 crore till Sunday. The movie saw a rise on Sunday and earned Rs. 13.50 crore. Although the growth shown by Pati Patni Aur Woh was good, many other films have shown better growth in the recent past.

Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles, has become Kartik's highest-grossing film so far, even beating numbers of Luka Chuppi. Interestingly, even though Pati Patni Aur Woh was beating Luka Chuppi numbers on Friday and Saturday, it collected similar numbers to Kartik's previous film on Sunday.

The India vs West Indies match appears to have affected the Box Office collections of Pati Patni Aur Woh, which otherwise was expected to show huge growth. The movie has worked best in Delhi and UP with Box Office collections of Rs. 8.50 crores. Mumbai, which was expected to show great growth, was at Rs. 9.50 crore. This comes as a surprise since the original film, which released in 1978, saw Mumbai mint double of Delhi and UP Box Office collections combined. While Mumbai had contributed to Rs. 77 lakhs, Delhi and UP minted Rs. 39 lakhs.

Here's the day-wise breakup of Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office:

Friday - 8,50,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 11,50,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 13,50,00,000 apprx

Total - 33,50,00,000 apprx

The Monday litmus test will be essential for Pati Patni Aur Woh since that would determine whether the movie can become a hit or no. Furthermore, the movie will face competition from Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 and Emraan Hashmi's The Body in the coming week, followed by Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg 3 release.

 

(All Box Office numbers via Box Office India.com)

