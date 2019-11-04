'Pati Patni Aur Woh' trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday's film has old world charm with modern twist

Finally, the trailer for Pati Patni Aur Woh is out. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, the film is a story of an extramarital affair. It's the remake of 1978 film of the same name which was directed by B. R. Chopra. The original film starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The trailer starts with Kartik Aaryan as Abhinav Tyagi aka Chintu Tyagi who gets married to Bhumi in an arranged match.

They are a happy-go-couple and fall in love with each other deeply. However, Katrik's world turns upside down when Ananya Panday's character Tapasya enters his life as his secretary. She brings about a change in his life and Chintu cannot stop thinking about. This leads to an extramarital affair of a married man with his secretary. The film also has the supporting role by Aparshakti Khurana.

Check out the trailer below:

The film also has the recreated version of Dulhe Raja song 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' originally picturised on Govinda and Raveena Tandon.

Talking about Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz, while it's produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra and Krishan Kumar.

Earlier creative producer of the film Juno Chopra had said, "Pati Patni Aur Woh is an extremely dear project to me and I am hoping that it finds a chord with the audience just the way the original did. I am excited at the same time anxious to show the audience the contemporary version of this classic tale."