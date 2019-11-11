'Pati Patni Aur Woh' song 'Dheeme Dheeme': Kartik Aaryan nails the hook step; Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday sizzle

One week after the trailer release, the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh have unveiled the first song from the film. Titled 'Dheeme Dheeme', the track is the recreated version of Tony Kakkar's single which also featured Neha Sharma as the female lead. Meanwhile talking about the Pati Patni Aur Woh's song, it features all the three leading actors namely Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The song has Kartik donning two different looks.

'Dheeme Dheeme' starts with Ananya showing her seductive look while at a discotheque and cool dude Kartik makes an entry. In this part of the song, the charming actor has a light stubble look, his iconic hairdo and a cool jacket. The hook step of the track is pretty impressive and Kartik performs it very well. Then the song changes the scenario to Kartik and Bhumi dancing at a wedding where he is seen as a simple man. Here Bhumi looks sexy in a red saree.

Check out the song below:

The track 'Dheeme Dheeme' is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Tony Kakkar while the lyrics are penned by Tony Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi and Mellow D.

Talking about Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film is the remake of the 1978 film of the same name and also stars Aparshakti Khurrana in supporting role. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra and Krishan Kumar. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.