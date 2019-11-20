'Pati Patni Aur Woh' song 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare': Kartik, Bhumi, Ananya's hook step doesn't match up to Govinda-Raveena

The second song from Pati Patni Aur Woh is out. After the recreated version of 'Dheeme Dheeme', it's time for a recreated version of the hit 90s song 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' which was originally picturised on Govinda and Raveena Tandon. In the new song, all the three lead actors including Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The track is shot in colourful sets with the actors colour coordinating their outfits.

It goes with the theme of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik trying to make time for both Bhumi and Ananya. They have taken the hook step more or less the same way and even this version of the track is as foot-tapping as the original one. The song has a funny moment where Kartik pulls Bhumi and Ananya's hair and it turns out to be a wig. The expressions made by the charming actor is unmissable for sure.

Check out the song below:

'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' is sung by Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi while the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Earlier while talking about the song, Ananya told Pinkvilla, "I'm super-duper excited about the song because Akhiyon Se Goli Mare is such an iconic song. I have danced on it so many times at so many parties and we have always recreated the steps that Raveena ma'am and Govinda sir have done, and now I will be doing my own steps which are a lot of fun, and I'm so excited to do that."

Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is slated to release on December 6, 2019.