'Pati Patni Aur Woh': Kartik Aaryan is back as simple Chintu Tyagi as he resumes shoot in Lucknow

Kartik Aaryan is currently in Lucknow where he has resumed the shoot of his upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the film, the cute actor will be seen romancing two female leads - Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Earlier this year, Kartik had revealed his first look from the film in which he is donning a simple look with a thin moustache. He wrote, "Miliye Lucknow ke Chintu Tyagi Ji se #Samarpit #AashiqMizaaj #Pati #PatiPatniAurWoh".

Now, once again Kartik took to his Instagram page and shared his look from the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the still, the actor is seen wearing a baby blue shirt and trousers with well-oiled hair and moustache. He is seen sitting in a government office surrounded by files, documents and more. Kartik captioned his post stating, "#ChintuTyagi. Leaving behind one character... his world and getting into another character is painful yet a fun process. Perk of being an actor. You get to live so many lives in one life. #PatiPatniAurWoh"

Check it out below:

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same title, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles.

The original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta). The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.