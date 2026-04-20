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How to choose the right zero balance account for your needs?

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Pati Patni aur Woh Do teaser: Ayushmann stuck with three women, fans react

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Pati Patni aur Woh Do teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana stuck with three women in 'promising' comedy, netizens say 'Wamiqa, Rakul theek hai, but Sara kyu'

Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest entrant in the Pativerse of Pati Patni aur Woh world. This time, there's not one, but three women in a man's life, levelling up the confusion and chaos.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 01:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Pati Patni aur Woh Do teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana stuck with three women in 'promising' comedy, netizens say 'Wamiqa, Rakul theek hai, but Sara kyu'
A poster of Pati Patni aur Woh Do
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Pati Patni aur Woh Do is finally here, and the teaser promises a 'wilder, crazier' ride this time. After rebooting the classic comedy Pati Patni aur Woh (1978), with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Pandey-starrer with the same name in 2019, the next instalment in the Pativerse universe is here. After Sanjeev Kumar and Kartik Aaryan, now Ayushmann Khurana plays the loose character husband, who embarks on finding a new spark in his boring life, and gets attracted to three women, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sara Ali Khan. 

Revisiting the classic drama of the ‘pati-patni-aur-woh’ dynamic, the teaser of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ serves a nostalgic dive into the universe of “patis” a.k.a. “pativerse”, leading to the introduction of the latest film with a new twist. Ayushmann Khurrana leads the madness as the hilariously flustered Prajapati Pandey, whose life quickly unravels when he finds himself caught between not one, not two, but three women, played by Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. As the confusion snowballs into an all-out comedy of errors, Vijay Raaz enters as a cop, dialling up the chaos even further.  

Watch the teaser

Soon, the teaser went viral, and netizens shared their opinions on it. Thankfully, a majority of comments are positive. However, a few cybercitizens are keen to see her in a comedy film. "This is not just a trailer, this is pure chaos and comedy combined," wrote a netizen.  Another netizen asked, "Wamiqa, Rakul theek hai, par Sara kyu?" One of the netizens supported Sara, and added, "I'm very excited Sara Ali Khan aur Ayushaman ki movie, super acting." One of the cybercitizens wrote, "Is mein bhi Sara overacting karegi. I hope she doesn't kill the fun."

Also read: Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan 'destroyed childhood', Rajinikanth never appeared in Ra One, his dupe did cameo due to this reason, netizens get furious

About Pati Patni aur Woh Do

Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, B.R Chopra's BR Studios, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is directed by Mudassar Aziz, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, Krishan Kumar, and Juno Chopra. The film will hit the cinemas on May 15, 2026.

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