Pati Patni aur Woh Do teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana stuck with three women in 'promising' comedy, netizens say 'Wamiqa, Rakul theek hai'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PNB organized one day mega retail outreach programme across 160+ centres

How your EMI quietly decides your personal loan limit?

Why Kunal Chhabra keeps people before profits in every business decision?

Saurabh Srivastava: Compliance as a part of enterprise cloud security

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews DMRC and PWD projects in Azadpur Mandi, orders faster infrastructure development

UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10 and 12 scorecards to be announced soon at upmsp.edu.in; Check date, time and how to download

Nysa Devgan turns 23: Kajol admits her world changed 'forever' after daughter's birth, proud mom says 'you are perfect and all mine'

TCS Nashik Case: Rape, sexual video, online stalking, forced conversion, unwanted messages on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, charges under probe

How to choose the right zero balance account for your needs?

Manipur Board 12th Result 2026: COHSEM announced HSE result on cohsem.nic.in, check how to download scorecard

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PNB organized one day mega retail outreach programme across 160+ centres

PNB organized one day mega retail outreach programme across 160+ centres

How your EMI quietly decides your personal loan limit?

How your EMI quietly decides your personal loan limit?

Why Kunal Chhabra keeps people before profits in every business decision?

Why Kunal Chhabra keeps people before profits in every business decision?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Pati Patni aur Woh Do teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana stuck with three women in 'promising' comedy, netizens say 'Wamiqa, Rakul theek hai'

Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest entrant in the Pativerse of Pati Patni aur Woh world. This time, there's not one, but three women in a man's life, levelling up the confusion and chaos.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 01:25 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Pati Patni aur Woh Do teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana stuck with three women in 'promising' comedy, netizens say 'Wamiqa, Rakul theek hai'
A poster of Pati Patni aur Woh Do
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pati Patni aur Woh Do is finally here, and the teaser promises a 'wilder, crazier' ride this time. After rebooting the classic comedy Pati Patni aur Woh (1978), with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Pandey-starrer with the same name in 2019, the next instalment in the Pativerse universe is here. After Sanjeev Kumar and Kartik Aaryan, now Ayushmann Khurana plays the loose character husband, who embarks on finding a new spark in his boring life, and gets attracted to three women, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sara Ali Khan. 

Revisiting the classic drama of the ‘pati-patni-aur-woh’ dynamic, the teaser of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ serves a nostalgic dive into the universe of “patis” a.k.a. “pativerse”, leading to the introduction of the latest film with a new twist. Ayushmann Khurrana leads the madness as the hilariously flustered Prajapati Pandey, whose life quickly unravels when he finds himself caught between not one, not two, but three women, played by Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. As the confusion snowballs into an all-out comedy of errors, Vijay Raaz enters as a cop, dialling up the chaos even further.  

Watch the teaser

Soon, the teaser went viral, and netizens shared their opinions on it. Thankfully, a majority of comments are positive. However, a few cybercitizens are keen to see her in a comedy film. "This is not just a trailer, this is pure chaos and comedy combined," wrote a netizen.  Another netizen asked, "Wamiqa, Rakul theek hai, par Sara kyu?" One of the netizens supported Sara, and added, "I'm very excited Sara Ali Khan aur Ayushaman ki movie, super acting." One of the cybercitizens wrote, "Is mein bhi Sara overacting karegi. I hope she doesn't kill the fun."

Also read: Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan 'destroyed childhood', Rajinikanth never appeared in Ra One, his dupe did cameo due to this reason, netizens get furious

About Pati Patni aur Woh Do

Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, B.R Chopra's BR Studios, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is directed by Mudassar Aziz, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, Krishan Kumar, and Juno Chopra. The film will hit the cinemas on May 15, 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PNB organized one day mega retail outreach programme across 160+ centres
PNB organized one day mega retail outreach programme across 160+ centres
How your EMI quietly decides your personal loan limit?
How your EMI quietly decides your personal loan limit?
Why Kunal Chhabra keeps people before profits in every business decision?
Why Kunal Chhabra keeps people before profits in every business decision?
Saurabh Srivastava: Compliance as a part of enterprise cloud security
Saurabh Srivastava: Compliance as a part of enterprise cloud security
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews DMRC and PWD projects in Azadpur Mandi, orders faster infrastructure development
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews DMRC and PWD projects in Azadpur Mandi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies in road accident same day as ED raids; foul play allegations emerge
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement