Pati Patni aur Woh Do teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana stuck with three women in 'promising' comedy, netizens say 'Wamiqa, Rakul theek hai'

PNB organized one day mega retail outreach programme across 160+ centres
How your EMI quietly decides your personal loan limit?
Why Kunal Chhabra keeps people before profits in every business decision?
Saurabh Srivastava: Compliance as a part of enterprise cloud security
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews DMRC and PWD projects in Azadpur Mandi, orders faster infrastructure development
UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10 and 12 scorecards to be announced soon at upmsp.edu.in; Check date, time and how to download
Nysa Devgan turns 23: Kajol admits her world changed 'forever' after daughter's birth, proud mom says 'you are perfect and all mine'
TCS Nashik Case: Rape, sexual video, online stalking, forced conversion, unwanted messages on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, charges under probe
How to choose the right zero balance account for your needs?
Manipur Board 12th Result 2026: COHSEM announced HSE result on cohsem.nic.in, check how to download scorecard
BOLLYWOOD
Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest entrant in the Pativerse of Pati Patni aur Woh world. This time, there's not one, but three women in a man's life, levelling up the confusion and chaos.
Pati Patni aur Woh Do is finally here, and the teaser promises a 'wilder, crazier' ride this time. After rebooting the classic comedy Pati Patni aur Woh (1978), with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Pandey-starrer with the same name in 2019, the next instalment in the Pativerse universe is here. After Sanjeev Kumar and Kartik Aaryan, now Ayushmann Khurana plays the loose character husband, who embarks on finding a new spark in his boring life, and gets attracted to three women, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sara Ali Khan.
Revisiting the classic drama of the ‘pati-patni-aur-woh’ dynamic, the teaser of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ serves a nostalgic dive into the universe of “patis” a.k.a. “pativerse”, leading to the introduction of the latest film with a new twist. Ayushmann Khurrana leads the madness as the hilariously flustered Prajapati Pandey, whose life quickly unravels when he finds himself caught between not one, not two, but three women, played by Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. As the confusion snowballs into an all-out comedy of errors, Vijay Raaz enters as a cop, dialling up the chaos even further.
Watch the teaser
Soon, the teaser went viral, and netizens shared their opinions on it. Thankfully, a majority of comments are positive. However, a few cybercitizens are keen to see her in a comedy film. "This is not just a trailer, this is pure chaos and comedy combined," wrote a netizen. Another netizen asked, "Wamiqa, Rakul theek hai, par Sara kyu?" One of the netizens supported Sara, and added, "I'm very excited Sara Ali Khan aur Ayushaman ki movie, super acting." One of the cybercitizens wrote, "Is mein bhi Sara overacting karegi. I hope she doesn't kill the fun."
Also read: Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan 'destroyed childhood', Rajinikanth never appeared in Ra One, his dupe did cameo due to this reason, netizens get furious
About Pati Patni aur Woh Do
Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, B.R Chopra's BR Studios, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is directed by Mudassar Aziz, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, Krishan Kumar, and Juno Chopra. The film will hit the cinemas on May 15, 2026.