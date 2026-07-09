Pati Patni Aur Woh Do OTT release date: When and where to watch Ayushmann, Sara, Wamiqa, Rakul-starrer film

The Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer romantic comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will start streaming on Netflix from July 10.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading roles, the romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was released in the theatres on May 15. It is the spiritual sequel of the 2019 romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, and was itself a modern remake of the 1978 classic of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur.

Now, two months after its theatrical release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is slated for its streaming premiere on Netflix on July 10. The streaming giant took to its social media handles on Thursday, shared the announcement poster, and captioned it, "Prajapati Pandey aa rahe hain jald, patni aur woh do ke saath. Watch Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, out 10 July, on Netflix."

Made in a reported budget of around Rs 60 crore, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do underperformed at the box office as it just earned Rs 50 crore net in India and grossed Rs 66 crore worldwide. The romantic comedy, which was initially slated to release on Holi 2026 but was postponed, also received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics.

The Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer film is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed other romantic comedies including Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khel Khel Mein, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do also features Vijay Raaz, Vishal Vashishtha , Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Deepika Amin, and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal parts. Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, the film is presented by T-Series Films and BR Studios.

READ | Dug Dug OTT release date: When and where to watch Ritwik Pareek film based on Rajasthan's motorcycle God Bullet Baba