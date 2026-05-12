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Pati Patni aur Woh Do first review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh's comedy is family entertainer, hilarious ride from start to end

Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh's starrer is thankfully a clean, entertaining comedy that doesn't go below the belt to evoke laughter.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 12, 2026, 04:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Pati Patni aur Woh Do first review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh's comedy is family entertainer, hilarious ride from start to end
A poster of Pati Patni aur Woh Do (Image source: Official handout)
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Director: Mudassir Aziz

Star cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Tigmanshu Dhulia

Runtime: 2hr 2mins

Where to watch: In cinemas 

Rating: 3.5 stars 

Pati Patni aur Woh Do synopsis

Forest Department's star officer Prajapati Pandey (Ayushmann Khurrana) lands in major trouble after his faithful wife, Aparna Trivedi (Wamiqa Gabbi), sees him with Chanchal Kumari (Sara Ali Khan), and then with their mutual friend, Nilofer Khan (Rakul Preet Singh), in a suspicious situation. Confusion led to chaos, and what follows is a rollercoaster ride that will leave you laughing out loud. 

First impression of Pati Patni aur Woh Do 

First things first, director Mudassir Aziz's latest interpretation in the Pati Patni franchise doesn't endorse polygamy or cheating. When it comes to storytelling and carrying the franchise forward, keeping the sentiments and sensitivity in check while delivering LOL moments, Pati Patni aur Woh Do does a fairly good job. Although the movie comes from the same universe, it subtly reinvents the universe. Pati Patni aur Woh Do is a situational comedy, a domino effect of confusion and misunderstanding, brilliantly handled by a screenplay that is predictable, but logical. 

Pati Patni aur Woh Do is an out-and-out situational comedy

A green-flag husband, star forest official Prajapati dearly loves his wife, ambitious journalist Aparna. She tries to expose Baahubali politician Gajraj Tiwari's (Tigmanshu Dhulia) son, Sunny Tiwari's (Vishal Vashishtha) love affair with Chanchal, who is a friend of Prajapati. She meets him, seeks his help to leave India with Sunny. What happens next is something you should watch in cinemas. As the confusion builds up, more characters join, creating hilarious chaos, which leads to a terrific climax. 

Writing, direction, and other aspects

Mudassir Aziz has written, directed, and co-wrote the screenplay with Ravi Kumar. This time, the brilliant mind of Aziz churned out an interesting script idea, but underperformed in delivering good dialogue. At some scenes, the situation looks funny, but the jokes don't land, leaving you with incomplete fun. The direction of Aziz is first class. He knows his subject and makes sure to maintain the laughter throughout till the end. Editing of Ninad Khanolkar also deserves a mention for quickly introducing the world of Pandey, without wasting any time. Ketan Sodha's BGM also elevates the tension and even supports goofiness. 

Performances of Pati Patni aur Woh Do

As expected, the film is led by Ayushmann, but the supporting cast also gets ample scope to shine. Pati Patni... isn't just limited to the main cast, but the character actors also add value to the narrative, helping to become a complete entertainer.

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