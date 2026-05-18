Pati Patni aur Woh Do box office collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana's romedy shows good growth on Sunday, yet trails Kartik Aaryan's version

Pati Patni aur Woh Do has a decent weekend, but when it is compared to 2019's Pati Patni aur Woh, there's a stark difference between the two.

Pati Patni aur Woh Do box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Pati Patni aur Woh Do has completed their first weekend on an average note. The movie showed good growth over the weekend. However, when it comes to comparisons, the Ayushmann-starrer is still far behind Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni aur Woh (2019).

PPAWD collection as per Sacnilk

As Sacnilk reported, on Sunday, PPAWD showed a 34.8% growth over Saturday, earning Rs 7.75 crore from 6,350 shows, bringing the India gross collection to Rs 21 crore and net collection to Rs 17.50 crore. Overseas, the movie earned Rs 1.25 crore on Sunday, taking the total international gross to Rs 3.25 crore, and the worldwide gross to Rs 24.25 crore. According to the trade tracking portal, the movie opened with Rs 4 crore on Friday, Rs 5.75 crore on Saturday, and Rs 7.75 crore on Sunday.

PPAWD collection as per the production house

T-Series has also released their numbers, and they claimed that their film earned Rs 9.06 crore, taking India's net box office to Rs 20.11 crore. As per the production house, the film earned Rs 4.38 crore on Friday, Rs 6.67 crore on Saturday, and Rs 9.06 crore on Sunday.

Watch the hilarious interview of Pati Patni aur Woh Do

Why Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni is an average fare?

Although Pati Patni aur Woh Do had a decent weekend, it lags behind the Kartik Aaryan-starrer. When it comes to comparison, Kartik's Pati Patni aur Woh collected Rs 35.94 crore in its first weekend.

Real test for PPAWD begins from...

After a decent weekend, all eyes are on Monday. The film's fate will be reflected by how it fares on its fourth day. The movie is expected to face a drop, but a major decline will indicate rejection by the masses. Directed by Mudassir Aziz, Pati Patni aur Woh Do is the third instalment in the Pati Patni universe, which was started by the Sanjeev Kumar-starrer, released in 1978.