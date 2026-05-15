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Pati Patni aur Woh Do box office collection Day 1: Despite postive reviews, Ayushmann Khurrana's romedy opens 50% lower than Kartik Aaryan's PPAW

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Pati Patni aur Woh Do box office collection Day 1: Despite postive reviews, Ayushmann Khurrana's romedy opens 50% lower than Kartik Aaryan's PPAW

Pati Patni aur Woh Do box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film garnered positive reviews, but it has taken a slow start at the box office.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 15, 2026, 11:53 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Pati Patni aur Woh Do box office collection Day 1: Despite postive reviews, Ayushmann Khurrana's romedy opens 50% lower than Kartik Aaryan's PPAW
A poster of Pati Patni aur Woh Do (Image source: IMDb)
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Pati Patni aur Woh Do box office collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer romedy, Pati Patni aur Woh Do, has taken a slow start, despite positive reviews. The third instalment in the Pati Patni franchise is a spiritual successor of Pati Patni aur Woh (1978), and the 2019 movie of the same name. The latest instalment of the franchise has opened 50% lower than the second instalment, led by Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

Opening of Pati Patni aur Woh Do 

As Sacnilk reported, Pati Patni aur Woh Do has now earned Rs 3.85 crore net and Rs 4.62 crore gross across 6,822 shows. When it comes to overseas collection, the movie collected Rs 1 crore gross, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 5.62 crore.  

Also read: Pati Patni aur Woh Do first review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh's family entertainer is hilarious ride from start to end

Occupancy of Pati Patni aur Woh Do

When it comes to occupancy, the average strength of the movie is 9.47%. The morning shows had 5.38% occupancy, followed by 10.92% occupancy in the afternoon shows, and 10.46% in the evening shows. 

Also read: Exclusive: Ayushmann, Rakul, Wamiqa on Pati Patni aur Woh Do, admit being Govinda fan, discuss comedies' dearth in Bollywood, Sara misses going theatre with family

Pati Patni aur Woh fails in comparison

When it comes to comparison, PPAWD opened 50% less than Pati Patni aur Woh (2019). As per the trade tracking portal, Kartik-starrer opened at Rs 9.10 crore net in India, and worldwide gross to Rs 12 crore. Even when Muddasir Aziz last directed, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein is compared; it opened with Rs 5 crore net in India, and grossed Rs 7.56 worldwide. 

What lies ahead for Pati Patni aur Woh Do? 

As per the positive trend, the film will show growth at the box office. However, it will have to show significant growth for a decent weekend collection. The main test of the movie will start on weekdays onwards. Pati Patni aur Woh Do also stars Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza, and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles.

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