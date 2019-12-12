'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Box Office Report Day 6: Game changes for Kartik Aaryan's movie as it witnesses huge fall
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar's Pati Patni Aur Woh saw a huge dip in its collections on Wednesday, which could be downhill for the movie
After starting off on a great note, Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh witnessed its first fall. The movie, which was expected to turn into a hit film, hit rock-bottom on day six i.e. on Wednesday. The movie witnessed a 20% drop which is huge.
Minting Rs. 4.75 crore on Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's film Pati Patni Aur Woh was able to earn only Rs. 4 crores on Wednesday. Looking at trends of movies like Bala, Marjaavaan and Commando 3, this does not come as a huge surprise. It however surely is a big disappointment.
Pati Patni Aur Woh is a success within its first week, but whether the movie has the potential to become a hit, would be decided by the second Friday of its release. That is when Pati Patni Aur Woh would face a clash with Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 and Emraan Hashmi-Sobhita Dhulipalia-Rishi Kapoor's The Body.
Till date, Pati Patni Aur Woh has been able to collect Rs. 47.50 crore. The movie, thus, might not be able to compete with Kartik's last release Luka Chhupi.
Here's the day-wise breakup of Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office:
Friday - 8,50,00,000 apprx
Saturday - 11,50,00,000 apprx
Sunday - 13,50,00,000 apprx
Monday - 5,25,00,000 apprx
Tuesday - 4,75,00,000 apprx
Wednesday - 4,00,00,000 apprx
Total - 47,50,00,000 apprx
Apart from Mardaani 2 and The Body, Pati Patni Aur Woh will have to face competition from Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha's film Dabangg 3 which releases on December 20. Pati Patni Aur Woh thus has very little time to recover its costs.
(All Box Office numbers via Box Office India.com)