'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Box Office Report Day 5: Kartik Aaryan starrer will likely cross 50 crore mark

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh which is a remake of the 1978 film by the same name is doing a decent business at the box office.

The film, which released across India on December 6, 2019, along with Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat got a good opening on Friday of 20-25%, it made around Rs. 8.50 crore.

However, on its first Tuesday Pati Patni Aur Woh is on the verge of hitting the Rs. 50 crore mark and becoming a hit.

Check out the five-day collections of the film below:

Friday - 8,50,00,000 approx

Saturday - 11,50,00,000 approx

Sunday - 13,50,00,000 approx

Monday - 5,25,00,000 approx

Tuesday - 4,75,00,000 approx

TOTAL - 43,50,00,000 approx

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted about the same and said, "#PatiPatniAurWoh is in no mood to slow down... Will swim past â‚¹ 50 cr mark today [Day 6]... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr, Tue 5.35 cr. Total: â‚¹ 46.99 cr. #India biz".

#PatiPatniAurWoh is in no mood to slow down... Will swim past â‚¹ 50 cr mark today [Day 6]... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr, Tue 5.35 cr. Total: â‚¹ 46.99 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2019

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh also stars Aparshakti Khurana in an important role.

Bhumi who plays the Patni in the film has now been a part of three back-to-back hits with Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Talking about her success, she recently said, “I have been fortunate to get the amazing scripts that have resonated with audiences and I’m thankful to all the filmmakers for their belief in me. As an artist, I have looked for incredible stories and searched for brilliant characters that stay with you long after you have seen the films", she said.