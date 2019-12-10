'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Box Office Report Day 4: Kartik, Bhumi, Ananya's film shows about 40% drop than Friday collections

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh is doing a decent business at the box office. The film got a good opening of 20-25% during morning shows on Friday. On the opening day, as per Box Office India, Pati Patni Aur Woh made about Rs 8.50 crore approx. The film showed a great jump on Saturday and the weekend collections were up to Rs 33.50 crore.

Now, the Monday collections of Pati Patni Aur Woh are out. As per the trade website, the film made Rs 5.25 crore approx which means it dropped less than 40% from Friday's collections. The film is on the verge of becoming a hit and is likely to hit Rs 50 crore mark by the end of this week.

Check out the four-day collections below:

Friday - Rs 8.50 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 11.50 crore approx

Sunday - Rs 13.50 crore approx

Monday - Rs 5.25 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 38.75 crore approx

While trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#PatiPatniAurWoh stays super-strong on Day 4 [Mon]... Will comfortably hit half-century [â‚¹ 50 cr] in *Week 1*... Neck-to-neck with #LukaChuppi, better than #SKTKS... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr. Total: â‚¹ 41.64 cr. #India biz."

Take a look:

Pati Patni Aur Woh also has Aparshakti Khurana in a pivotal role. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name.