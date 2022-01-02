Search icon
'Pati, patni aur pankha’: Kareena Kapoor teases Kunal Kemmu on his latest pic with Soha Ali Khan

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Aki Khan can be seen holding each other in the picture that they posted on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 02, 2022, 08:07 PM IST

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor often makes headlines for various reasons. Recently, she commented on his brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu’s post in order to tease him and his wife Soha Ali Khan.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Aki Khan can be seen holding each other in the picture that they posted on Instagram. In another picture, the actor can be seen kissing his wife. Sharing the pic, Kunal wrote, "Pati, patni aur pankha (Husband, wife, and fan) #jabrafan (winking face emoji).”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Kareena commented on the post and wrote, “I can see you have upped your caption game." He replied, “Learning from the best you see.” Take a look:

Earlier, Soha had dropped a series of pictures of their New Year Eve party and wrote, “To new beginnings #happynewyear #2022 Be kind." Sharing another post at the dinner table, she captioned it, "The last supper - of 2021. ( at 50 per cent capacity) #happynewyear #farewell2021 #besafe.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

For the unversed, Kareena had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13 after she attended a party at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. She immediately quarantined herself after her diagnosis. Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor had also tested positive for COVID-19.

 Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump`. 

