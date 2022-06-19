Pathaan: YRF shares snippet of Deepika Padukone from teaser video, netizens request makers to drop trailer

Pathaan/File photos

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in leading roles, Pathaan is surely among the most awaited films in Bollywood. The film was officially announced on March 2 with a small teaser video announcing its date of release as January 25, 2023, a day ahead of Republic Day next year.

On Sunday, June 19, the production house Yash Raj Productions took to its official Instagram handle and shared a snippet of Deepika Padukone from the teaser video launched earlier and the fans started demanding them to release the Pathaan trailer in the comments section.

Netizens reacted to the clip and wrote comments such as, "Bus trailer de do yaar", "Trailer launch kardo please", "Please upload teaser or poster of #Pathaan on 25 June 2022 when #Srk will complete his 30 years in Bollywood", "Trailer kab aa raha hai, bata do jaldi", "Bring the teaser" and more such remarks.



Shah Rukh Khan is going to be back with a bang next year as his three films are slated to release in 2023. The first is Pathaan being helmed by Siddharth Anand, who delivered the biggest blockbuster for YRF in 2019 - War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Pathaan marks SRK's return to the big screen after five years as his last release Zero came out in 2018.

Next up is Atlee's Jawan whose first look showed Shah Rukh Khan with a bandaged face and caused havoc on the internet. Slated to release on June 2, 2023, the film features Nayanthara opposite SRK in the lead. The superstar attended her wedding with Vignesh Shivan in Mahabalipuram recently.

The third SRK film set to release next year is Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. A social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration, it features Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady. Dunki is the Christmas release as it is scheduled to hit theatres on December 22, 2023 and will clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.