Pathaan trailer leaked online week before release? Shah Rukh Khan’s slick action sequence goes viral. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

A video clip said to be from the yet-to-be released trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan has been posted online. The purportedly leaked clip shows Shah Rukh, in his Pathaan get up, engaging in a fight with some goons. It is unclear if the scene is part of the trailer or a rough cut from the film. It was announced on Wednesday that Pathaan’s trailer will be released on January 10.

A 14-second sequence, supposedly from the trailer, was posted on Twitter by mutiple accounts on Tuesday night. The hazy video shows Shah Rukh Khan’s character engaged in hand-to-hand combat with multiple adversaries. The scene has since been reposted several times by the actor’s fans with claims of the trailer being leaked. Many have praised the slick action sequence in the scene. Others, however, have advised people to not share the video and ruin the surprise.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh in the titular role. The film, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, is set to be released in theatres on January 25. Earlier in the day, a source had shared, “Pathaan’s trailer is being released on Jan 10! The teaser sent internet to a tizzy. YRF always wanted to launch the trailer two weeks to the film’s release. They wanted to build intrigue around the film and create more anticipation and hysteria for the trailer.”

Pathaan is a spy thriller, which marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen in a full length role after over four years. Though the actor has appeared in cameos in Brahmastra and Laal Singh Chaddha, the last lead role he did was in Zero (2018). Apart from Pathaan, the actor also has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.