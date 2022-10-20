Pathaan teaser to be out on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday? Here's what fans have to say

Shah Rukh Khan /Instagram

Fans are now predicting that Shah Rukh Khan would release the trailer for his eagerly anticipated action thriller movie Pathaan on November 2 in honour of the actor's 57th birthday.

Taking to Twitter, netizens trend #PathaanTeaser as they shared their excitement for the teaser of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's first-look posters were previously released by the filmmakers, sparking enthusiasm among the fans.

We are currently awaiting a formal confirmation from the producers regarding the release date of Pathaan's teaser.

The Siddharth Anand-directed movie is scheduled to debut in theatres on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. After Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Om Shanti Om, Pathaan marks Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan's fourth on-screen pairing. In addition to Pathaan, SRK will appear in the upcoming films Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starring Taapsee Pannu, and Jawan, directed by South Indian filmmaker Atlee, starring South actress Nayanthara, both of which are scheduled to open in theatres on June 2, 2023. In contrast, Deepika will also be seen in the pan-Indian movie Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and the actor Prabhas. She also has The Intern in her kitty in addition to those things.

John, will be also seen in an action thriller film Tehran and in a comedy film 100 %.

As per previous report in Mid-Day, the Pathaan producers Yash Raj Films were planning to release a mini-teaser on October 23 following the tradition of dropping motion posters on the 25th of each month since June. On June 25, Shah Rukh's motion poster was released, then Deepika Padukone's motion poster was out on July 25, and John Abraham's motion poster came on August 25. Last month on the same 25th, King Khan shared his new look from the Siddharth Anand directorial slated to release on January 25 next year.

(Inputs from ANI)