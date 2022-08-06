Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan's unseen dance video on Punjabi song Na Ja impresses netizens

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is an ultimate charmer for his fans. Whatever he does, his followers savour it like anything. King Khan will make his grand Bollywood comeback next year with actioner Pathaan. But before that, SRK left his admirers delighted for showcasing his dancing skills.

Well, Khan didn't post anything on social media, but a fan page has shared a video of him dancing to Pav Dharia's famous Punjabi song Na Ja. In the video, SRK is dancing like there's no tomorrow, and he's enjoying the beats of the song to the fullest. The Baazigar star danced to the tunes in his own style, and that's what netizens are loving about the video.

Watch the video

He is a stunner, isn't he? As soon as the video got surfaced, it went viral in no time. Many netizens shared the love they have for him in the comment section. A user asserted, "This is lovely..is this dance for a movie or just ShahRukh having fun?" The video is undated, but as per the uploader, this is an off-camera funny moment from the sets of his last film Zero. The fan page admin wrote, "Just Fun With Crew Of Zero." Another user asserted, "his choreographers all say he can pick up any steps in minutes and I have seen him in enough of these kinds of videos to believe it's 100% true. He has great rhythm and his body is perfectly formed for dancing. Never looks awkward or gangly."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in a special appearance in R Madhavan's Rocketry. The actor will next be seen in three major films of 2023, Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, Atlee's Jawaan, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. If reports are to be believed, then before these three films, SRK will be seen making a crucial cameo appearance in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.