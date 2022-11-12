Search icon
Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan says his parents would be proud about how he raised Aryan, Suhana Khan, AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan is a true family man, and he proved it again.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative Award at Sharjah's International Book Fair. The Pathaan star was awarded for his contributions as the International Icon of Cinema and Culture. During the event, he was asked a couple of questions about his family and career. 

The interviewer asked how would his parents react to his achievements. SRK instantly replied, "I think my mother would say first, ‘Tum bahut patle hogaye ho, thoda sa weight put on kar lo. Kaisa tumhara mooh ho gaya hai... andar-andar, tumhara kalle andar chale gaye hain...so eat a little more.” The audience laughed on his response. 

Khan continued and added that his father would have been proud of his parenting skills. "I think my father and my mother both would be very proud of I think my one achievement… if I can call it an achievement, I think it is something we have to do and something we live by… I think they will be proud of the way we have been able to bring up my three children. I think they will be very happy,” SRK stated. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are proud parents to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. 

Shah Rukh appeared at the event in an all-black avatar, according to a fanclub video. He had hair that was backcombed. According to the actor's statement at the ceremony, he was given the prize for his "service to the cultural scene and reproductivity in the field of writing and creativity." A part of his speech, according to Hindustan Times read, “All of us, no matter where we live, what colour we are, what religion we follow or what songs we dance to… thrive in a culture of love, peace and compassion.” 

On the work front, SRK's next Pathaan will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will release in cinemas on 25 January 2023. 

