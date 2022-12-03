Pathaan star SRK reveals no one considered him for actioner, wishes to do films like Mission Impossible

Shah Rukh Khan- Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan who will soon be making his comeback in films with slick actioner Pathaan revealed that he was never approached or considered for an out-and-out action film. Recently, the actor attended the Red Sea Film festival in Saudi Arabia. There he opened up about his three-decade-long Bollywood career, and why his upcoming film is special to him.

While addressing the dignitaries, host, and the audience, SRK said, "I’ve never done an action film, I’ve done really sweet love stories (DDLJ, KKHH), I’ve done some social dramas (Swades), I’ve done some bad guys (Baazigar, Darr, Don, Don 2), but nobody was taking me for action," Khan further added that he is 57 years old, and he has decided to do action films for next few years. Chak De India star is inspired by Tom Cruise, and his Mission Impossible series, "I want to do Mission Impossible-ish kind of films. I want to do over-the-top kind of action films," the actor revealed.

Earlier in June, the actor stated that he has moved on from romancing beauties, and he feels 'awkward' by getting paired opposite female leads half of his age.

You are surprised, aren't you? Well, Shah Rukh surprised all of his fans when he shared his views on doing romantic films at the age of 56. During Khan's first Insta live, a fan asked him "Do you miss roles like Rahul?" Khan took the question spontaneously and replied frankly by admitting that he has reached a stage, where he wants to move on from romancing female leads. Khan added, "I don't want to sound strange, but I don't remember the last film where I played Rahul. So, I don't miss any roles." He continued, "As a professional, I get roles, and I try to develop or justify them as far as I can. I enjoy my work. I enjoyed doing Zero, it was different from what I have done (earlier)."

Khan emphasised further, and he said something that will surprise you the most, "I think I am too old to do romantic films now, and it is awkward sometimes... to romance an artist half of my age." Pathaan will hit cinemas on January 25, 2023.