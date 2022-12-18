Search icon
Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favourite movie starring Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who will appear in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone, had a massive fallout with Salman Khan at actor Katrina Kaif's birthday in 2008

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 06:27 AM IST

File Photo

On Saturday, during the #AskSRK session on social media, Shah Rukh Khan revealed his favourite movie by Salman Khan. SRK conducted the #AskSRK session, during which a fan asked him about related to Salman Khan and which is his favourite Salman Khan film.

A user tweeted, "Your favorite movie of @beingsalmankhan? #AskSRK," SRK replied, "Bajrangi Bhaijaan."

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan had a massive fallout with actor Salman Khan at actor Katrina Kaif`s birthday in 2008 after which both the celebs were not on talking terms but with time both the actor's got their issues resolved and were seen sharing the screen space in Tubelight in the year 2017 for the first time after their fight.

Salman even visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence during Aryan Khan's arrest. Salman will also be seen doing a cameo in SRK's upcoming movie Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the action-thriller film. Makers of Pathaan unveiled the first song Besharam Rang on Monday which got massive responses from the audience. While several liked the peppy track, there're also who found Besharam Rang objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani`s upcoming film `Dunki` alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty.

Salman, on the other hand, will be next seen in a family entertainer film `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` and an action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. (With inputs from ANI)

