Pathaan star Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during final in Qatar: Report

Deepika Padukone/File photo

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is currently in the Round of 16 with the tournament's final scheduled to be held on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar. And as per reports, Deepika Padukone is set to unveil the tournament's trophy during the final of the 22nd Football World Cup.

Through the course of her career, Deepika has given her home country India many reasons to be proud of. The actor, producer, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate now is perhaps the first global actor to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the finals; adding yet another highlight to her global achievements.

A source reveals that the Pathaan actress will be flying to Qatar to be part of the most-watched sporting event in the world, and will be unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the jam-packed stadium, perhaps the first or one of the very rare honours for any Indian or international actor in the history of FIFA.

After representing India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival where she turned jury member, to being the only Indian in the list of the world’s Top 10 most beautiful women according to the ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’, the Piku actress has an unparalleled global appeal that only grows bigger with every passing day.



It’s no surprise then that the actress is the only Indian to be chosen as the global face for luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Cartier and even pop culture brand heavyweights like Levi's and Adidas. The two-time TIME Magazine awardee has often been recognized alongside world leaders from different avenues. This time around Deepika will have the world watching at this momentous global moment at FIFA 2022 as she puts India on the world map yet again.