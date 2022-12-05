Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Pathaan star Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during final in Qatar: Report

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is set to be played on December 18 in Lusail, Qatar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 10:58 PM IST

Pathaan star Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during final in Qatar: Report
Deepika Padukone/File photo

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is currently in the Round of 16 with the tournament's final scheduled to be held on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar. And as per reports, Deepika Padukone is set to unveil the tournament's trophy during the final of the 22nd Football World Cup.

Through the course of her career, Deepika has given her home country India many reasons to be proud of. The actor, producer, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate now is perhaps the first global actor to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the finals; adding yet another highlight to her global achievements.

A source reveals that the Pathaan actress will be flying to Qatar to be part of the most-watched sporting event in the world, and will be unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the jam-packed stadium, perhaps the first or one of the very rare honours for any Indian or international actor in the history of FIFA.

After representing India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival where she turned jury member, to being the only Indian in the list of the world’s Top 10 most beautiful women according to the ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’, the Piku actress has an unparalleled global appeal that only grows bigger with every passing day. 

READ | Pathaan star Deepika Padukone launches self-care brand 82°E

It’s no surprise then that the actress is the only Indian to be chosen as the global face for luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Cartier and even pop culture brand heavyweights like Levi's and Adidas. The two-time TIME Magazine awardee has often been recognized alongside world leaders from different avenues. This time around Deepika will have the world watching at this momentous global moment at FIFA 2022 as she puts India on the world map yet again.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Start your mornings with green tea: Check out 5 healthy advantages
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI PO prelims Admit Cards 2022 released at sbi.co.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.