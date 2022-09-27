Pathaan star Deepika Padukone rushed to Breach Candy after she complained of 'uneasiness'

Credit: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was hospitalised after she complained of uneasiness on Monday night. As per the media reports, Deepika faced a ‘taxing’ situation but she is better now.

As per celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Deepika had to undergo multiple tests. However, no official statement has come from the actress's side. Viral Bhayani’s post reads, “According to multiple news reports, # DeepikaPadukone was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital last night. She had to undergo multiple tests and as per some media houses she is feeling alright. Awaiting for an official statement to know the actual truth. We for a speedy recovery. Avoid stress.”

Meanwhile, soon after the theatrical trailer of Brahmastra, several fan theories, and speculations started to flood social media. Recently, there were reports that Deepika Padukone will be playing the character of Parvati in the second installment, and she will join Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. However, director Ayan Mukerji has now broken the silence over Deepika's involvement. While speaking Mirchi Plus, Ayan Mukerji stated that although 'it is a good suggestion' there are no such plans till now. "I know nothing about this, Part 2 maybe. It is a good suggestion for Part 2...maybe you’ll get to see them then.”

According to sources, Brahmastra 2 will be about two main characters - MahaDev and Parvati. "The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part," revealed a source to Pinkvilla.

Producer Karan Johar has shared a reel in which Ayan is explaining the history of Astras, the different Astras, and the importance of Brahmastra. In the video, Ayan explained that their movie travels acrosses centuries, and it revolves around a group of protectors, who vouch to protect Astras. Mukerji further revealed the various, powerful Astras like Agniastra, Pavanastra, Nandiastra, Jalastra, Vanarastra, and above all, the most powerful force Brahmastra.

Ayan stated that their movie seamlessly delves into modern-day story-telling with the character of Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor), who himself is Agniastra. In the video, he said that the fusion of Indian mythology with modern-day storytelling is unique, and entertaining at the same time.