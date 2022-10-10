'Had my mother not identified the symptoms...': Deepika Padukone recalls how she dealt with depression

File Photo

Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone, who is the founder of the mental health foundation Live Love Laugh, talked about depression ahead of World Mental Health Day. She opened up on how he battled depression in her recent interview.

While speaking to NDTV, the actress recalled the depressing phase of her life and how she dealt with it. She stated, “Even in my personal journey, the role of the caregiver has been extremely important that’s why my mother is here, that’s why my sister has been so passionately part of this cause for many years and when I hear the stories of the caregivers, I understand how equally important that is as well, and the emotional well-being of the caregiver is as important as the emotional well-being of the person experiencing mental illness.”

She added, "In my own case for example, had my mother and the caregiver not identified my symptoms, in my moment of vulnerability, had she not had the presence of mind to tell me to or help me reach out to the professionals, I don’t know what state I would be in today. I think caregivers in general, whether it is mental illness or any other form of illness, it takes a toll on the caregiver."

Earlier, Deepika revealed why she didn’t sign any Hollywood film after her debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage which also starred Vin Diesel, Kris Wu, Nina Dobrev and Roby Rose among others.

The Pathaan actress also talked about her negative experiences in Hollywood. She said, “You are the scientist. You are a computer geek. You are the taxi driver. You are the therapist. You are the owner of a convenience store. I’ve had my fans ask me why I’ve not done more [global] movies. But that’s not what I’m settling for, because I am — and we are — so much more than that. It would upset me every time I went to the US. Some of the things that are said and some of the things that are done just [make it] so obvious that people don’t know the world outside of the world that they live in,” to Business of Fashion.

She recalled an incident that made her upset and said, “I know this actor… I met him at this Vanity Fair party, and he said ‘Hey by the way, you speak English really well.’ I didn’t even realise what that meant. And when I came back I said, ‘What do you mean you speak English really well?’ Did he have this notion that we don’t speak English?’”