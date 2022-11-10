Pathaan star Deepika Padukone launches self-care brand 82°E

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone launches her self-care brand, 82°E today. A pioneering advocate of mental, physical and emotional well-being, her brand will offer premium, high-performance products that make the practice of self-care a simple, effective, and enjoyable part of everyday life.

Pronounced Eighty-Two East, the brand name is inspired by the meridian that runs longitudinally through India and defines the standard time of the country. 82°E reflects Deepika Padukone’s journey and experience as a modern woman who is rooted in India but global in her outlook.

The brand will launch with skincare as its inaugural category this month. 82°E’s skincare products are formulated by in-house experts, and each product combines an Indian ingredient with a scientific compound into a powerful formula. 82°E products have been thoughtfully designed to make skincare a delightful ritual.

Taking to social media she shared, "Two years ago we set out to create a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world. Pronounced eighty-two east, our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world. At @82e.official , we are on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful and effective part of your everyday. And while this journey of discovery and learning has been mine so far, I’m thrilled to finally share it with all of you. With Love & Gratitude, Deepika Padukone Co-Founder, 82°E"

Here's the announcement video

Deepika Padukone, Co-founder, 82°E, says “Wherever I am in the world, practising simple acts of self-care consistently, helps me stay grounded and enables me to feel my most centred. With 82°E, I hope to inspire us all to connect with our truest, most authentic selves through consistent and humble self-care practices. The first step in that direction is our range of skincare products that have been rigorously sourced, carefully crafted, and clinically tested so you can build simple, joyful, and effective everyday rituals to care for the health of your skin.”

READ: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone's chemistry is 'unprecedented,' says director Siddharth Anand

On the work front, Deepika will soon be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in the much-awaited actioner Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.