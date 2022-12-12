Pathaan song Besharam Rang out: Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan's sizzling chemistry sets internet on fire

Besharam Rang

One of the most eagerly awaited movies of 2023 has released its first song. We're referring to the John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Shah Rukh Khan movie Pathaan. The song, Besharam Rang, is now available and it will surely make you sweat.

The song begins with Spanish lyrics while shots of Deepika jumping into a pool while wearing a golden monokini are shown. Shah Rukh Khan then makes his way to the poolside while sporting a beach shirt. Fans have been going gaga since the song released.

Watch the video here:

Fans complimented the beats and music of the song as well as the chemistry between the two actors.

One wrote, “Excellent song.. What a voice by Shilpa and composition by Vishal Sekhar. One more Ghungroo song loading to rock everyone's playlist....”

Another wrote, “This song is Slow Poison. You may not like it at once. Listen to it 3-4 times to understand it's addictive and ever lasting. This song will rock the theatres. Mark my words people will dance in theatres on this track. Shilpa Rao.... Wow... SRK and Deepika stardom.... 1 million views in 1 hour. Keep counting....”

“SRK is SRK but you can't deny the fact that Deepika shines brighter than the sun. A good actress and man she is beautiful.” worte a third.

Kumaar wrote the lyrics for Besharam Rang, which was composed by Vishal-Sheykhar. Vishal Dadlani, the song's composer and vocalist, wrote the song's Spanish lyrics. With choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant, the song was performed by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal, and Sheykhar.

Shah Rukh Khan's first major motion picture in more than four years is Pathaan. John Abraham is a featured actor in the action thriller, which is helmed by Siddharth Aanand. The movie is slated to hit theatres on January 25, 2023. Along with Hindi, it will also be released in Tamil and Telugu dubs.