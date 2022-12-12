Pathaan song Besharam Rang: Netizens react to Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan's sexy moves

Pathaan song Besharam Rang

Pathaan's first song Besharam Rang is out and fans have gone gaga. Deepika Padukone's sexy moves and Shah Rukh Khan's deadly expressions have made netizens swoon over the song and its video.

Reacting to the song one wrote on YouTube, “moment when srk starts dancing real goosebumps.”

Another wrote, “I played this song in high volume my neighbours threw a brick broke my window to listen to this masterpiece.”

A third wrote, “SRK is not just a actor..he is emotion for us..his song after 4 years..hell emotional... chartbuster song of the year.”

“This couple is also amazing, hardly anyone will be able to do as much name as srk has earned in the world of romance” wrote a fourth.

Yesterday, SRK had unveiled his own look from the upcoming song.

Sharing the still, the Swades actor wrote, "Of Boats...of Beauty....and Besharam Rang!". His photos instantly went viral with netizens appreciating his look in the comments section. One of his fans wrote, "King Khan aging like fine wine", while another comment read, "Age is just a number for SRK!".

The two sizzled in Spain as leaked photos from the sets of Besharam Rang took the internet by storm earlier this year.

The music for Besharam Rang was composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, and Kumaar authored the lyrics. The song's Spanish lyrics were written by Vishal Dadlani, the song's composer and vocalist. Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal, and Sheykhar performed the song with choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan's first significant film in more than four years. In the Siddharth Aanand-directed action film, John Abraham is a prominent actor. The film is expected to be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. It will be released in Tamil and Telugu dubs in addition to Hindi.