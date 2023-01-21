Pathaan: Shreya Dhanwanthary calls CBFC's 12 cuts in Shah Rukh Khan film 'ridiculous censorship'

Credit: Shah Rukh Khan-Shreya Dhanwanthary/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s much-awaited film Pathaan is all set to release on January 25. However, the film got UA certificate after the Central Board of Film Certification ordered 12 cuts including Deepika Padukone’s close-up shots in Besharam Rang song.

On Sunday, actress Shreya Dhanwanthary took to Twitter and slammed CBIF for the same. She tweeted, “This is ridiculous. This is just ridiculous. Give our wonderful audience the power to decide what they want to see. If they don’t like something, allow them to show their distaste by not purchasing a ticket. Enough with this ridiculous censorship already! What is this?!”

Meanwhile, after posters, teaser, and trailer release, fans were waiting to see more of SRK and Pathaan through promotions. But, the team avoided promotions in India, therefore, there were no interviews, launches, or integrations with any television show.

Recently, director Siddharth Anand revealed they are not promoting Pathaan and said, "we want the euphoria around his return to reach a crescendo by Jan 25, the release date of Pathaan. Thus, we will start all our promotional activities only post the release of the film. We are all humbled to be receiving the unanimous love that we are getting for Pathaan so far and we can’t thank people enough!”

Anand further added, "Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the movies after 4 long years. He has had very limited exposure with people in these four years and the hunger to see him is at an all-time high. It’s palpable and that’s what has contributed in a big way to the buzz that people are saying Pathaan has today."

Earlier, in the video that has been shared by Yash Raj Films, SRK Superstar talked about the song Beshram Rang featuring Deepika and said that only someone of ‘the stature of Deepika’ can successfully pull off such a song.

He stated, “You need someone of the stature of Deepika to be able to pull off a song sequence like Besharam Rang and then you know, to be able to do action, where she takes a guy and pulls him right over herself and beats him, she's tough enough to do that too. That kind of combination could have only been achieved with someone like Deepika. It's quite a layered character for an action film heroine so to say.”

