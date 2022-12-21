Search icon
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan will have vocals of Arijit Singh for Jhoome Jo Pathaan, reveals director Siddharth Anand

Shah Rukh Khan with Arijit Singh looks like a killer combination for Pathaan. Director reveals how Singh has added more charm to their film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 08:11 PM IST

After setting the internet on fire with Besharam Rang, the next song of Pathaan, Jhoome Jo Pathaan will be out on December 22, Thursday. The next song from the upcoming actioner has the vocals of Arijit Singh, and it has already created a lot of hype. 

Recently, director Siddharth Anand revealed why they roped in Singh for SRK. "When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees SRK and Deepika let their hair down and groove to the music.”

Anand's film is always supported by chartbuster music. His last directorial War also had Jai Jai Shivshankar, and it went on to become the year's biggest party anthem. Speaking about having peppy numbers, Anand said, "Music plays a very vital role in my films and fortunately the music of my films has always been well-reviewed. I have only tried to entertain people with the music of my film and I’m very, very particular about it because it adds a lot of value to the film and also to the viewing experience of audiences who are paying money to come and watch the films that we make. Siddharth added that Jhoome Jo Pathaan is a song that he's very proud of and extremely confident about. "I think audiences will find it irresistible to dance to the beats," Siddharth revealed. 

Pathaan's last song Besharam Rang made some loud noise, and it attracted controversies as well. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023. 

