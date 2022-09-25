Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan shares another glimpse of his chiselled physique, teases about film's trailer

Pathaan

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan has dropped another glimpse of his chiselled physique from the film, and teased about his upcoming movie's trailer. For the past few months, SRK, Deepika and John have been sharing an important asset of the film, on the 25th of every month. This is their reminder to the fans about the release date of Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan posted his well-toned, shirtless photo on Twitter, and set the internet on fire. Khan even teased about the anticipation for the film's trailer in his caption. Khan wrote, "Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti,Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan."

As soon as Khan posted the look, it spread like a wildfire. Several fans of the actor hailed it as the best, and some of them demanded to put out the trailer. A user wrote, "@iamsrk sir ji ! This is going to TSUNAMI at box office." Another user wrote, "Unreal. We can't wait to see you on big screen, King." A netizen wrote, "Poster na shi pic to aaya." Another netizen wrote, "Thanku sir for giving cameo pichai to actor vijay in #jawan movie."

A few days back, Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of her dubbing session for the film. Deepika shared an image of Pathaan's bound script placed on a table in the recording studio. The recording mic above the script confirmed the dubbing of the film. She shared the photo with the caption that says, "WIP (work in progress) #Pathaan."

Earlier in August, the makers of Pathaan unveiled motion posters of the cast. John plays a fearless baddie, and with the poster, it looks like he's an expert in bombs and explosions. Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25