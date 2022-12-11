Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan reveals his sizzling hot look from Besharam Rang, fans say 'King Khan aging like fine wine'

Shah Rukh Khan in Besharam Rang/Instagram

After the Pathaan teaser was unveiled on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2, the the film's first song Besharam Rang is set to be released on Monday, December 12. Deepika Padukone's steamy look in a golden monokini from the song has gone viral and now, on Sunday, December 11, SRK has unveiled his own look from the upcoming song.

Sharing the still, the Swades actor wrote, "Of Boats...of Beauty....and Besharam Rang!". His photos instantly went viral with netizens appreciating his look in the comments section. One of his fans wrote, "King Khan aging like fine wine", while another comment read, "Age is just a number for SRK!".

Talking about presenting Shah Rukh as the King of Cool in Besharam Rang, the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand said in a statement, "Shah Rukh Khan has for long been the king of cool on the big screen and he is back being his effortless best in Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang. We had SRK looking like a million bucks in the coastal cities of Spain for the song and he has worked his magic on camera".

"SRK will be seen letting his hair down with Deepika in this party track of the season. He has pushed his body for the film to be his fittest best and has also flaunted an eight pack in this song as well which should get his fans very excited to see their idol looking the way he is in Pathaan", he concluded.



The two sizzled in Spain as leaked photos from the sets of Besharam Rang took the internet by storm earlier this year. The glamourous duo shot this hugely mounted song in Mallorca as SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and DP her perfect bikini bod. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27.