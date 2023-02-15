Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses Rs 500 crore in India; beats Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar's worldwide hauls

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role

Pathaan, Yash Raj Films’ latest release, is continuing its golden run at the box office. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India within its first ten days and now, it has crossed another landmark. On Wednesday morning, it became the first Bollywood film ever to earn Rs 500 crore net in the domestic market.

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen as a leading man for the first time in over four years. The spy thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a part of the YRF Spy Universe and also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Salman Khan in a cameo. By Tuesday, the film had earned just under Rs 499 crore net in India, with Rs 481 crore of that coming from the Hindi version alone. Trade insiders say that the film crossed the Rs 500-crore mark with its first shows on Wednesday.

Globally, the film had earned Rs 952 crore by Monday and is expected to easily sail past the Rs 1000-crore mark by this weekend. It will be the first time an Indian film will cross this mark without releasing in China, the single-biggest market for films worldwide. In the past, most big Bollywood hits have been dependant on China for their final numbers. Pathaan, however, did not release in the country.

With this, Pathaan has now become the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film ever, beating the global hauls of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 922 crore) and Secret Superstar (Rs 913 crore). The only four films above it in the list now are Dangal (Rs 2070 crore), Baahubali The Conclusion (Rs 1788 crore), KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 1208 crore), and RRR (Rs 1155 crore). It is unlikely that Pathaan will be able to surpass RRR or KGF 2 given its growth rate now, unless it releases in China in the future, which may give it a little boost.