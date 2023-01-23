Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan film sets new record for highest advance booking by a Bollywood film, beats Hrithik Roshan's War

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan song Besharam Rang

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan is steadily breaking records by the hour even before its release. Ever since the advance bookings for the film were opened last Wednesday, the film has sold tickets worldwide at a breakneck pace. On Monday, two full days before its release, the film has already set a new record for the highest-ever advance booking collections by a Bollywood film.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, will be releasing in theatres on January 25. The pre-sales in select Indian cities opened on January 18 while advance bookings opened on Friday, January 20. Since then, advance booking for all five days of the film’s extended opening weekend have shown phenomenal pace.

On Monday, trade tracker Sacnilk reported that the film has sold over 16 lakh tickets in India worth Rs 46.51 crore in gross collections. This is the highest-ever collections for any film in advance booking, beating War’s mark of Rs 41.60 crore quite convincingly. Of this 46 crore, the day one advance bookings alone account for Rs 21 crore and day 2 (Republic Day) Rs 12 crore. Pathaan will easily coast through the Rs 50-crore mark on Monday and experts predict to cross the Rs 60-crore figure too before the window closes on Tuesday night.

As of now, #Pathaan Advance Booking Gross



1st Day: 21.37 Cr [701576 tickets sold]

2nd Day: 12.41 Cr Cr [416484 tickets sold]

Other Days: 12.73 Cr [538594 tickets sold]



Total: 46.51 Cr Gross [1656654 tickets sold]



All-Time Highest For Bollywood #War was 41.60 Cr Gross January 23, 2023

Ticketing website BookMyShow reported that it has sold one million Pathaan tickets in advance bookings already. “After a long 4-year wait, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set for an electrifying comeback with Pathaan jet-setting on advance sales. The much-awaited action-thriller has crossed 1 million tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow already. Advance sales for Pathaan have been opening up in phases with over 3500 screens available on the platform so far, even as surge in demand has led select cinemas across India to open up early morning shows for the film,” said Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow.

Overseas, too, the film has shown great craze with sources saying that advance booking gross has crossed Rs 14 crore by Monday morning. Pathaan is a spy thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.