Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan fans take off their shirts, groove to Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang in cinema hall-WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan’s most awaited film Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia, has been released and is doing very well at the box office. SRK fans are going crazy after watching the film, the videos are going viral on social media.

In one of the videos, fans can be seen dancing in the cinema halls to Pathaan’s controversial song Besharam Rang. One of the social media users shared the video with the caption, “#PathaanReview Shah Rukh Khan delivers a career-best performance in the high-octane action film #Pathaan and he deserves this hooting.”

Watch video:

With one of the biggest releases of the year 2023, Pathaan, hitting the silver screens on Wednesday, cinema halls across the nation saw an outpour of moviegoers creating unprecedented scenes at theatres. Several videos of SRKians cheering for the superstar outside theatres are going viral on the internet.

In Mumbai’s Bandra West, a certain section of fans pulled out huge posters of SRK’s avatar in Pathaan, wore Pathaan tees and cut huge cakes outside the theatres. In Delhi too, hordes of fans were seen gathered outside theatres to watch the first-day first show of the film.

ANI spoke to one of the fans about this fandom, who said, "Shah Rukh Khan. After so many years his film is releasing so we are very excited about the movie and also sure that it will be a hit." Pune’s iconic Victory Theater witnessed the joy of fans who flocked to the theatre in large numbers. They were seen celebrating outside the cinema hall as they expressed their joy by bursting firecrackers and colourful smoke bombs. Kolkata also saw similar fandom where a fan expressed joy by saying, "I am very excited. I booked tickets for both morning and evening shows."

Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country - Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham -- in lead roles. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.SRK is paired opposite Deepika in the film, which is his first release in over 4 years. He and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema and have worked in films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

For the unversed, Pathaan is aimed to kickstart YRF's Spy Universe. Tiger (Salman Khan) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan from War) come together with Pathaan to protect the country from enemies. In Pathaan, Salman makes his entry as Tiger in a 10-minute action-packed sequence. Glimpses from the scene is already out, and fans are hailing it as 'best scene' from the film. A user leaked the scenes as photos, and wrote, "TIGER literally owning #Pathaan in the entire scene and @iamsrk could do nothing, but see him brutally overshadow him in the movie." Major spoilers ahead. (With inputs from ANI)