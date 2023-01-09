Search icon
New Pathaan character posters of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham have fans hyped: 'Jalne wale jalte raho'

Shah Rukh Khan revealed new look posters featuring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham from their upcoming film Pathaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Credit: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

On Monday, Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan dropped the new posters featuring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham on Instagram. Sharing his own poster, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “The mission is about to start... Aa raha hai #PathaanTrailer launching tomorrow at 11 AM!  Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Dropping Deepika Padukone’s look, SRK wrote, “She is on a mission too! Find out more as #PathaanTrailer drops tomorrow at 11 AM! Link in bio. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Dropping John Abraham, SRK wrote, “Milte hai maidan par… Mazaa aayega @thejohnabraham ! #PathaanTrailer out tomorrow at 11 AM.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

 

