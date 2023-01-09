New Pathaan character posters of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham have fans hyped: 'Jalne wale jalte raho'

Credit: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

On Monday, Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan dropped the new posters featuring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham on Instagram. Sharing his own poster, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “The mission is about to start... Aa raha hai #PathaanTrailer launching tomorrow at 11 AM! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf.”

Dropping Deepika Padukone’s look, SRK wrote, “She is on a mission too! Find out more as #PathaanTrailer drops tomorrow at 11 AM! Link in bio. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January.”

Dropping John Abraham, SRK wrote, “Milte hai maidan par… Mazaa aayega @thejohnabraham ! #PathaanTrailer out tomorrow at 11 AM.”